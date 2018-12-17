The Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday released two new reports it commissioned about the Russian campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms during the 2016 election and beyond. The reports fill out a portrait of the impressive operations by the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday released two new reports it commissioned about the Russian campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms during the 2016 election and beyond. The reports, by teams led by experts at the cybersecurity company New Knowledge and Oxford University, fill out a portrait of the impressive operations by the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Together, they essentially burnish the résumé of Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a loyal associate of President Vladimir Putin’s, who owns the Internet Research Agency and its multiple corporate siblings.

Americans might be infuriated by what Prigozhin’s companies are doing, but they are doing it well.

Here are major takeaways from the reports.

— To a degree not fully appreciated, the Russian operation relentlessly targeted African-Americans.

The New Knowledge report finds that while “other distinct ethnic and religious groups were the focus of one or two Facebook pages or Instagram accounts, the black community was targeted extensively with dozens.”

Facebook ads were targeted at users who had shown interest in black history, the Black Panther Party and Malcolm X. The most popular of the Russian Instagram accounts was @blackstagram, with 303,663 followers.

On YouTube, the Russians played on police shootings of unarmed black men with channels with names like “Don’t Shoot” and “BlackToLive.”

While most media attention has focused on Facebook pages appealing to the political right, the Russian effort aimed at black Americans was actually larger, reaching almost as many people. Of 81 Facebook pages created by the Internet Research Agency, 30 targeted African-American audiences, amassing 1.2 million followers, the report finds. By comparison, 25 pages targeted the political right and drew 1.4 million followers.

On Monday, both the NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus expressed concern about the targeting.

— One clear Russian goal, pursued on multiple fronts, was to suppress Democratic turnout in 2016.

One strand focused, once again, on African-American voters. “These campaigns pushed a message that the best way to advance the cause of the African-American community was to boycott the election,” the Oxford report says. One bogus post declared: “HILLARY RECEIVED $20,000 DONATION FROM KKK TOWARDS HER CAMPAIGN.”

The Russian accounts urged people who had backed Bernie Sanders against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination to stay home or to vote for Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate, in the general election. The New Knowledge report also describes what it calls “malicious misdirection” and “tweets designed to create confusion about voting rules.”

— All the emphasis on Facebook has obscured the huge role of Instagram, as well as the Russian activity on many smaller platforms.

Most of the early media coverage of the Russian campaign focused on Facebook. The New Knowledge report argues that the Internet Research Agency’s presence on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has been underestimated and may have been as effective or even more effective than its Facebook effort. The report says there were 187 million engagements on Instagram — users “liking” or sharing the content created in Russia — compared with 76.5 million engagements on Facebook.

“Our assessment is that Instagram is likely to be a key battleground on an ongoing basis,” the report concludes.

Both reports note that there was hardly a social platform, however obscure, that the Internet Research Agency did not invade: Reddit, Google+, Vine, Gab, Meetup, Pinterest, Tumblr and more. The Russian trolls even created a podcast on SoundCloud.

— Why are we still talking about this more than two years after the election?

Russia had used similar online influence tactics inside Russian borders and in neighboring countries, including Estonia, Georgia and Ukraine. But the campaign against the United States in 2016 was historic on several counts: It was the first major foreign influence campaign aimed at affecting a presidential election; it was the biggest influence operation ever to be aimed at Americans from another country; and it was the biggest attack ever — using virtual, not physical weapons — on the United States by its old Cold War adversary, albeit slimmed down from the Soviet Union to Russia alone. It will be studied for years.

It is impossible to measure what effect the Russian campaign — along with the hacking and leaking of Democratic emails — had on the outcome of the very close 2016 election. But some political scientists believe it may have won the presidency for Donald Trump — a remarkable conclusion, even if it cannot be proved or disproved.

Inevitably, some American political operatives are learning from Russia’s example, testing the tools of chicanery in their online operations. So the Internet Research Agency may have taught a new generation of tricksters how to swing an election in the cyberage.

— After the U.S. government and the social media companies exposed their operations, did the Russians stop doing this?

Remarkably, no. The Russian trolls shift their tactics, swap corporate names and move to new buildings, but they don’t stop. The Oxford group reports: “The highest peak of IRA ad volume on Facebook is in April 2017 — the month of the Syrian missile strike, the use of the Mother of All Bombs on ISIS tunnels in eastern Afghanistan, and the release of the tax reform plan.”

The pace was stepped up for Instagram posts in particular: 5,956 in 2017, more than double the 2,611 posts in 2016, according to the Oxford report. While they reacted slowly and reluctantly to the evidence of Russian manipulation, social media platforms have stepped up their efforts to block fraudulent activity. But the Russians often seem to be able to outmaneuver the watchdogs and stay online.

“Over the past five years, disinformation has evolved from a nuisance into high-stakes information war,” the New Knowledge report concludes. American concerns about protecting free speech have made both the government and the platforms uneasy about acting decisively, it says.

“Our deeply felt national scruples about misidentifying a fake account or inadvertently silencing someone, however briefly,” the report says, “create a welcoming environment for malign groups who masquerade as Americans or who game algorithms.”

Both reports suggest that the effort to understand everything that happened in 2016 — let alone figuring how to prevent a repeat — is far from finished.