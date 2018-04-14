BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Spring’s arrival means fishing at the Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts is just around the corner.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation says the 2018 fishing season at the reservoir will open Saturday April 21 at 5 a.m. The fishing season lasts until Oct. 20.

The Quabbin Reservoir holds 27 species of fish, 17 of which are sought by anglers. Fishermen and women often catch lake trout, landlocked salmon, smallmouth bass and white perch during the spring season.

Officials say the reservoir’s boat launch areas will also be open seven days a week at 6 a.m. throughout the fishing season.