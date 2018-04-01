CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fishing season is underway for landlocked salmon and lake trout on New Hampshire’s largest lakes.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department manages 14 lakes for landlocked salmon, including Winnipesaukee, Big Squam and Sunapee. April 1 marks the start of the open-water fishing season in those locations, though many areas still have ice cover.

Officials say despite the ice, there are plenty of opportunities for early-season shore fishing, and anglers also can explore rivers that feed into the lakes.

Pleasant Lake in New London also is managed for landlocked salmon, but because it is classified as a designated trout pond, the fishing season opens April 28 there.