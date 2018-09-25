NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a fishing boat crew member has been charged with murder in an attack at sea on his colleagues.
The U.S. attorney’s office says the vessel had seven crew members Sunday about 55 miles off Massachusetts. Authorities say 27-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez assaulted another crew member with a hammer and a knife. The victim noticed another crew member lying on the deck, bleeding.
Authorities say Vazquez then struck another crew member and climbed up the mast as others tried to catch him.
A German cruise ship responded to a distress call. A doctor pronounced one victim dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Authorities say Vazquez is Mexican and had been living in the U.S. illegally. He had been arrested in March in Newport News, Virginia, on an abduction charge.
Vazquez is to appear in federal court in Boston. The Associated Press could not locate a lawyer for him early Tuesday.