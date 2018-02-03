PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interstate fishing regulators are considering the possibility of allowing Maine fishermen to catch more valuable baby eels.

Fishermen harvest baby eels, called elvers, from rivers and streams in Maine. They are worth more than $1,000 per pound to fishermen because they play a key role in Asian aquaculture operations.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is going to consider the subject of the elver quota on Tuesday. Maine fishermen are limited to less than 10,000 pounds of the elvers per year. Maine’s the only state in the country with a significant fishery for elvers.

The fisheries commission is in the midst of an effort to tweak the rules about the fishery, and fishermen want more quota. An increase could be approved in time for next year’s spring fishing season.