SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia fisherman who asked the federal government to reimburse him for the expense of buying nearly two tons of shrimp has been convicted of falsifying documents, mail fraud and other crimes.

The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Friday that Michael Brian Anderson of Tybee Island bought boats, stocks and property using $800,000 he received in federal subsidies from a program designed to help U.S. fishermen recoup losses due to unfair foreign competition.

Prosecutors said Anderson claimed $24 million in expenses from 2005 to 2007 — almost all of which he said was spent on 3.9 million pounds (1.8 million kilograms) of raw shrimp purchased from a single supplier. Prosecutors said evidence showed the supplier never sold that much shrimp during its total existence.