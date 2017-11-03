Though the idea of fish depression may strike some as preposterous, it is very much real, and some scientists consider fish a promising animal model for researching antidepressants.

Can a fish be depressed? This question has been floating around my head ever since I spent a night in a hotel across from an excruciatingly sad-looking Siamese fighting fish. His name was Bruce Lee, according to a sign beneath his little bowl.

There we were, trying to enjoy a free bloody mary on the last day of our honeymoon, and there was Bruce Lee, totally still, his lower fin grazing the clear faux rocks on the bottom of his home. When he did finally move, just slightly, I got the sense that he would prefer to be dead.

The woman at the front desk assured me that he was well taken care of. Was I simply anthropomorphizing Bruce Lee, incorrectly assuming his lethargy was a sign of mental distress?

When I sought answers from scientists, I assumed that they would find the question preposterous. But they did not. Not at all.

It turns out that not only can our gilled friends become depressed, but some scientists consider fish to be a promising animal model for developing antidepressants. New research, I would learn, has been radically shifting the way that scientists think about fish cognition, building a case that pet and owner are not nearly as different as many assume.

“The neurochemistry is so similar that it’s scary,” said Julian Pittman, a professor at the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Troy University in Alabama, where he is working to develop new medications to treat depression, with the help of tiny zebrafish. We tend to think of them as simple organisms, “but there is a lot we don’t give fish credit for.”

Pittman likes working with fish, in part because they are so obvious about their depression. He can reliably test the effectiveness of antidepressants with something called the “novel tank test.” A zebrafish gets dropped in a new tank. If after five minutes it is hanging out in the lower half, it’s depressed. If it’s swimming up top — its usual inclination when exploring a new environment — then it’s not.

The severity of the depression, he says, can be measured by the quantity of time at the top vs. the bottom, all of which seemed to confirm my suspicions about Bruce Lee.

This, of course, may sound fishy to any of the one in six people who has experienced clinical depression. How could a striped minnow relate to what you’ve been through? Is “depression” the right word?

While scientists have used animals, like mice, to study emotional problems for decades, the relevance of those models to human experience is sketchy at best.

But what has convinced Pittman, and others, over the past 10 years is watching the way the zebrafish lose interest in just about everything: food, toys, exploration — just like clinically depressed people.

“You can tell,” said Culum Brown, a behavioral biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney who has published more than 100 papers on fish cognition. “Depressed people are withdrawn. The same is true of fish.”

The trigger for most domestic fish depression is probably lack of stimulation, said Victoria Braithwaite, a professor of fisheries and biology at Penn State University, who studies fish intelligence and fish preferences.

Study after study shows how fish are defying aquatic stereotypes: Some fish use tools, others can recognize individual faces.

“One of the things we’re finding is that fish are naturally curious and seek novel things out,” said Braithwaite. In other words, your goldfish is probably bored. To help ward off depression, she urges introducing new objects to the tank or switching up the location of items.

Brown agrees, pointing to an experiment he conducted, that showed that if you leave a fish in an enriched, physically complex environment — meaning lot of plants to nibble on and cages to swim through — it decreases stress and increases brain growth.

The problem with small tanks is not just the lack of space for exploration, said Brown, but also the water quality tends to be unstable and there may not be sufficient oxygen.

“A goldfish bowl for example is the worst possible situation,” he said.

If you own fish, you might want to consider where Brown keeps his: an extensively landscaped 6-foot tank. He recommends a “2-foot tank with lots of plants and stuff” for your average betta.

The last time a guest posted Bruce Lee to Instagram he was looking good and lively. Perhaps that new green leaf in his bowl had provided the enrichment he craved.

But then, my heart sank. The internet produced photos of other Bruce Lees from the same hotel in several colors — red, blue and purplish. I wondered whether the monotony would eventually drive this replacement Bruce to hover, immobile, near his transparent rocks.