CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Owls, hawks and other birds of prey will be on hand at a free talk about raptors at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Kevin Wall of New Hampshire Audubon will display several live raptors at the Thursday night event while he discusses the adaptations that have helped establish the birds as some of the state’s top predators. The discussion will include information about the role such birds play in the state’s ecosystem, how New Hampshire Audubon protects them and how the public can help.

The talk starts at 7 p.m. at the Fish and Game office in Concord. No registration is required.