CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering two weekend-long workshops for fly-fishing beginners.

The free program will be held at two locations on two separate weekends: the first will be at the department’s headquarters in Concord on May 19 and May 20, and the second workshop will be on June 2 and June 3 at Coleman State Park in Stewartstown. Participants are required to attend both days of the program, and all equipment is provided. No fishing license is required.

The program will introduce the basics of equipment, safety, knot-tying and fish identification. Participants will head to a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use on the last day.