ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Clamming again will not be permitted on Cook Inlet’s east side beaches.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Friday announced the closure on the stretch from the tip of the Homer Spit to the Kenai River mouth.
The closure begins Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through the end of the year. It marks the fourth year in a row there will be no clamming in the area.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says researchers will continue to look into the high mortality and low recruitment that have kept the number of mature clams on the Ninilchik and Clam Gulch beaches “at historically low levels” since 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day; more may be on the way
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Workers repair gravestones hit by woman's car
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
___
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com