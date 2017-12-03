JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is advising caution for hikers and for dog walkers as wolf sightings in Juneau have increased.

The Juneau Empire reports anecdotal reports of wolf sightings in Juneau have increased this year, but assistant area management biologist Carl Koch cannot be sure whether that is due to an increase in wolf awareness from encounters posted to social media or a reflection of a population increase in Juneau.

Fish and Game keeps track of wolves in the Juneau area through anecdotal accounts.

Fish and Game does not currently conduct population studies of wolves in the Juneau area. Harvest reports show three wolves were harvested on Douglas Island last year, while one has been harvested so far this year.

