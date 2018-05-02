CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes have been reported across central and northern Kansas, but most of the damage is minor.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the largest tornado included multiple vortexes and hit in a rural area south of Concordia in the north-central part of the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire says it snapped power poles and downed power lines. The Storm Prediction Center says a home near the central-Kansas town of Tescott was damaged, though no injuries were reported.
Oklahoma also recorded a tornado northeast of Buffalo, just south of the Kansas line.
The tornadoes were the first of the year for Oklahoma and Kansas. Oklahoma has never gone this far into a calendar year without a tornado touching down, and Kansas hadn’t reached May without a tornado since 1980.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com