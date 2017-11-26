CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Newly elected mayors from across the country are heading to Harvard this month to learn the ropes of city leadership.
More than 30 mayors and mayors-elect are expected to attend the “Seminar on Transition for Newly Elected Mayors” at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics from Tuesday to Thursday.
The Institute of Politics holds and the U.S. Conference of Mayors hosts the program every two years to help prepare newly elected mayors for their new jobs. All first-time mayors of cities with populations larger than 75,000 are invited.
The new mayors will hear from experts including former and current mayors and Harvard Kennedy School professors. They’ll discuss issues like the opioid crisis, new technologies and managing city finances.
