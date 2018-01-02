Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — If the bitter cold wasn’t enough, much of New England is now bracing for a potential snowstorm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch beginning late Wednesday and continuing through the day on Thursday for an area stretching from coastal Maine to eastern Connecticut.

A coastal flood watch has also been issued for Thursday.

Forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall in some portions of New England with strong winds and blizzard conditions possible at the height of the storm.

The storm approaches as the region continues to deal with the dangerous cold snap, with temperature readings again in the teens or single digits on Tuesday.

