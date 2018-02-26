LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first of two rainy weather systems predicted this week is moving through California, and Santa Barbara County has issued a pre-evacuation advisory for residents living near wildfire burn scars like the one that disgorged devastating debris flows last month.

Light rain is expected through midmorning Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Monterey Bay around noon.

It’s expected to reach Santa Barbara County in the afternoon and persist overnight into Tuesday.

The system isn’t considered a big rainmaker but its instability brings a slight chance of thunderstorms, although the National Weather Service says it’s not enough to warrant a flash-flood watch.

A stronger and wetter system is expected later in the week.

Santa Barbara County’s pre-evacuation advisory is the lowest level of a new three-tier warning system.