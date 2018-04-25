MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The first Minot policeman killed in the line of duty is being remembered Thursday on the 100th anniversary of his death, along with his partner.

Officer Patrick Devaney was killed instantly by a gunshot to the chest on April 26, 1918. Agent Kersey Gowin with the state attorney general’s office also was shot and died a few hours later.

The two men were ambushed while investigating a rash of tire thefts in the region.

The memorial service for Devaney and Gowin is at 10 a.m. in the Minot Municipal Auditorium. It’s open to the public. Family members of the two officers are expected to be on hand.