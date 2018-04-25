MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The first Minot policeman killed in the line of duty is being remembered Thursday on the 100th anniversary of his death, along with his partner.
Officer Patrick Devaney was killed instantly by a gunshot to the chest on April 26, 1918. Agent Kersey Gowin with the state attorney general’s office also was shot and died a few hours later.
The two men were ambushed while investigating a rash of tire thefts in the region.
The memorial service for Devaney and Gowin is at 10 a.m. in the Minot Municipal Auditorium. It’s open to the public. Family members of the two officers are expected to be on hand.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- DNA brings arrest in sadistic California crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun