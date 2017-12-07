WASHINGTON (AP) — If she could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, Melania Trump says she’d take her family to a deserted island.
The first lady revealed her wish Thursday during a Christmastime visit with patients and staff at a children’s hospital in Washington. The visit was a continuation of a tradition begun more than 60 years ago by first lady Bess Truman.
Fielding questions from patients, Mrs. Trump was asked by a 10-year-old boy where would she spend the holidays if she could go anywhere in the world.
Her answer about a deserted, tropical island was met with laughter.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
Mrs. Trump and President Donald Trump are expected to spend the holidays at their estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
She also read “The Polar Express” to patients.