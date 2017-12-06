CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — First Lady Melania Trump has returned in Texas to visit first responders and view recovery efforts since Hurricane Harvey hit more than three months ago.

Trump and Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, flew to Corpus Christi on Wednesday. Both posed for photos with emergency staff and military personnel who responded after Harvey barreled ashore in South Texas on Aug. 25.

The schedule also includes a stop in nearby Rockport, where Harvey decimated numerous homes and businesses.

President Trump and the first lady traveled to the Houston area just days after Harvey made landfall to also comfort victims and thank emergency personnel.

A public service announcement, released in October, featured the first lady urging the public to continue to donate to help hurricane victims.