JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — As Alaska residents celebrated their state’s roots on its first Indigenous Peoples Day, community leaders made sure all those gathered know that the future of Alaska’s native traditions is bright.
In Juneau, Gov. Bill Walker attended Monday’s celebration at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Walker issued a proclamation in 2015 that made Alaska the first state to officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.
Speakers in Juneau talked about an upcoming program to teach employees native languages — a way to counter the generations of young Alaska Natives who were forced to not speak or write native.
While in Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Fairbanks held a ceremony on land that will house an indigenous studies center in the future.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured