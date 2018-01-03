MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A woman living in exile after spending two years as president of the east African country of Malawi is speaking at Kansas State University.

Joyce Banda’s Jan 29 appearance is open to the public. Banda was the Republic of Malawi’s first female president from 2012 through 2014. She has also been a women’s rights activist, entrepreneur, educator and lawmaker. She is credited with implementing reforms that helped turn around the nation’s ailing economy.

Police in Malawi issued an arrest warrant for her in July in connection with a public corruption scandal in which millions of dollars were looted from government coffers. Banda denies the allegations.

Banda’s appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series. It’s named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president.