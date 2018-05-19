CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Students in one Mississippi Delta town are graduating from a combined high school for the first time following a desegregation settlement.
The first class at Cleveland Central High School is collecting diplomas Saturday.
The district settled last year with the federal government in its continuing desegregation case. Local officials agreed to combine historically white Cleveland High and historically black East Side High, as well as two middle schools.
A judge found the paired schools to be an illegal vestige of segregation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
Valedictorian Kiyah Brown tells WREG-TV that she had doubts about the forced combination, fearing students would remain separated. Senior Ryan Smith, though, says students are more united than he had expected.
Principal Randy Grierson says the successful first year shows “you can do the impossible.”
___
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/