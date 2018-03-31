JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An advocacy group is pursuing an effort to identify problems affecting Alaska Natives and to suggest solutions, leading to a list of recommendations to present to state officials.

The Juneau Empire reports the First Alaskans Institute announced the effort Thursday during a forum on Alaska Native issues hosted by the Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.

The hour-long discussion Thursday in Juneau was focused on addressing racism in Alaska.

First Alaskans CEO Liz Medicine Crow says there needs to be a truth and reconciliation process in the state that will lead to transformation and racial healing.

First Alaskans policy director Andrea Sanders says the goal is to start a movement that will result in permanent changes in how Alaska residents think about racial issues.

