TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new report shows New Jersey public contractors made $9.4 million in political contributions last year.
An Election Law Enforcement Commission report published Monday shows the expenditures during last year’s gubernatorial and legislative races ticked up by 4 percent. It’s the first time since 2013 that such spending increased.
The top five donors were engineering firms. The biggest beneficiary was Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, who got about $180,000 from public contractors.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy benefitted the most among gubernatorial candidates at $114,000.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
The report says total value of public contracts in 2017 was $10.3 billion, up 18 percent over 2016. Those contracts are divided among 1,900 different business entities.
Under the law, businesses with $50,000 or more in public contracts must report if they made reportable contributions.