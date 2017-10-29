BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An independent consulting firm has recommended Canyon County build a $198 million jail to solve the overcrowding problem at its current facility.

Canyon County commissioners last week listened to a presentation by design firm DLR Group, which says the county needs 1,055 beds to meet the needs of its projected population growth throughout the next 20 years.

The county’s current jail has 477 beds, which is 302 fewer beds than the firm says the county currently needs.

The firm’s plan calls for a 298,405-square-foot (27,700-square-meter) jail that would meet national and state standards.

Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner says a preliminary estimate to pay for the jail puts the cost of a 20-year bond at $132 a year in property taxes per $100,000 of taxable property value.