KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A cybersecurity firm is investigating an attack that disabled a Tennessee county’s election website.
Knox County information and technology senior director Richard Moran says someone “with malicious intent” crashed a website reporting results after polls closed Tuesday in a primary election.
Moran said no voting data was affected. But the site was down for an hour before technicians fixed the “denial of service” problem. Moran said some of the unusually heavy traffic came from overseas servers, but that doesn’t mean that the attacker was in a foreign country.
Sword & Shield Enterprise Security is investigating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
In the Republican primary for county mayor, Glenn Jacobs, also known as the pro wrestler Kane, leads Brad Anders by 17 votes, with provisional ballots needing to be verified and possibly counted.