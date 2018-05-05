KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters and counter-protesters gathered outside the Tennessee School for the Deaf over the firing of the school’s superintendent.
Media reports say a group called Tennessee School for the Deaf Allies says Nancylynn Ward was abruptly fired by the Department of Education in March while recovering from foot surgery.
Ward said Friday that “your guess is as good as mine” for the reason behind her firing.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports her personnel file with the Department of Education is mostly clean. There’s one written warning regarding the campus residence Ward lived in. A Tennessee Department of Education spokeswoman hasn’t given a reason for the termination.
In American Sign Language, George Ketcham described a school wracked with problems that culminated in Ward’s firing. Ketcham is a cottage supervisor at the live-in school’s post-secondary transition program.
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com