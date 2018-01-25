MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state representative is sponsoring a bill that would require people buying fireworks to show a permit during the sale.

Rep. Butch Shaw, a Republican from Pittsford, is modeling the bill after his town successfully campaigned to have local fireworks store owners to not sell to residents without a permit. The Burlington Free Press reports the bill attempts to address a gap in state law, where it is legal to buy fireworks in Vermont but it is illegal to possess fireworks without a local permit.

Northstar Fireworks, a fireworks display company, says they already inform customers about state laws and make people sign a release.

Supporters argue that people say they will buy a permit, but then generally don’t follow through.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com