LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Someone is taking the caps off fire hydrants in one North Carolina town, leading firefighters to say it could cause crucial delays in putting out fires.

Davidson County deputies say the caps are being removed from hydrants in Tyro, which is west of Lexington. The heavy metal caps are then being used to damage mailboxes.

Without the caps, the fire hydrants struggle to work. Firefighters have to find something to block the uncapped ends when they hook up their fire hoses.