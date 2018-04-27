PHOENIX (AP) — A huge, dark plume of smoke was visible Friday afternoon just west of the downtown Phoenix as firefighters work to put out a massive fire at a cardboard recycling plant.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Jake Van Hook says crews are surrounding the fire and are setting up ladder platforms to elevate water hoses.

He says firefighters are also trying to keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby structures.

According to the department’s online dispatch page, multiple vehicles, including at least a dozen fire engines, are on scene.

The plant is located in a mostly industrial area near train tracks and an old cemetery.