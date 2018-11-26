JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A firefighting training exercise has taken down a Juneau landmark.

The Juneau Empire reports members of the Capital City Fire Department on Saturday burned the building that had housed the Thane Ore House.

The restaurant building was constructed in 1982.

The last business in the building south of downtown Juneau closed in 2012.

About 20 volunteer and staff firefighters participated in the burn exercise and practiced extinguishing fires.

Assistant Chief Tod Chambers says controlled burns give firefighter the chance to get in the smoke and the heat of a fire.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska holds a 35-year land lease for the property.

The organization plans to construct a cultural immersion park on the site.

