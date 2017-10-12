PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania fire chief and his wife have been suspended after a complaint was filed with police about missing money from a department account.

The Tribune-Review reports Penn Hills volunteer firefighters voted Monday evening to suspend the fire chief and his wife, who served as the vice president of the station.

Fire department President Robert Williams says he filed a police report about the missing money earlier that day.

Williams did not disclose how much money is believed to be missing, but he says the issue has been going on for a year and a half. He says the two were the only ones with access to the account.

The couple has not responded to requests for comment.

No charges have been filed. Police say the case is under investigation.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com