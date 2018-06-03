DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters have gained 10 percent containment on a wildfire in southwest Colorado that has forced the evacuation of about 1,500 residents.

The fire about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Durango has burned about 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) of timber and brush. About 200 firefighters have been mobilized to fight the fire, and fire officials hope to have the fire contained on Tuesday.

Fire spokesman Jim Mackensen tells The Durango Herald that crews made progress in fighting the fire Saturday.

However, Mackensen says the firefighting effort was being taken over Sunday by crews with more technical experience and supported by greater resources.

About 825 homes have been evacuated and 760 homes are on pre-evacuation notice.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com