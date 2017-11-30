BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in the Maine say a homeless man has been rescued from a burning abandoned home.

WMTW-TV reports crews responded to the fire at the Bangor home around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say they found a homeless man in the building who was disoriented and having difficulty breathing.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The home had been condemned by the city earlier this year. Officials think the fires were started for warmth.

