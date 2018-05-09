MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire were on hand to help rescue a puppy stuck in a pipe.
The Manchester Fire Department said Tom Skafidas was walking his black Labrador retriever, Sookie, in a park Tuesday morning when she slipped out of her collar and ran off. WMUR-TV reports Sookie was found later in the day stuck inside a culvert pipe.
Skafidas called the fire department when he couldn’t coax Sookie out, and firefighters tried several methods but she kept going farther into the pipe. Finally they used a filled and capped hose to push Sookie out from the other side.
The puppy was shivering and wet when rescued, but otherwise safe.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com