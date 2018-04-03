WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say firefighters have rescued a cat from a burning apartment building in Washington, D.C.

News outlets report no person was injured as everyone inside had escaped safely from the fire that was on the second and third floors of the four-story building on Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the feline was found in an apartment hanging on to something for “dear life.”

Firefighters administered oxygen to the cat and Maggiolo said late Sunday night that it had vastly improved.

Maggiolo says authorities recommend that occupants of burning premises get out immediately, without taking anything with them.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in an apartment’s kitchen and was accidental.