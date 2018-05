PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — A firefighter climbed into a toy-filled claw machine at a laundromat in suburban Chicago to rescue a 3-year-old boy who got stuck inside.

The child wasn’t hurt after being trapped Thursday evening inside the arcade-style machine in Palatine. TV stations WMAQ and WLS shared video of the rescue.

The Palatine Fire Department responded and crews took part of the prize machine apart to get inside. The boy was lifted from the machine and reunited with his mother.