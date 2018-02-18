HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu firefighters have rescued several motorists trapped by fast-moving floodwaters on a highway.

Fire officials say a woman and child were inside a minivan and a man was inside a pickup truck surrounded by up to 3 feet of water Sunday. A third car was also stalled but was unoccupied.

A good Samaritan drove a small bulldozer into the water to get the firefighters closer to the stranded motorists.

Firefighters gave life vests to the motorists, whom they secured to rescue boards with ropes.

The bystander used his bulldozer to move the motorists on rescue boards to safety. No injuries were reported.

All three vehicles will be towed when conditions are safe.