HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu firefighters have rescued several motorists trapped by fast-moving floodwaters on a highway.
Fire officials say a woman and child were inside a minivan and a man was inside a pickup truck surrounded by up to 3 feet of water Sunday. A third car was also stalled but was unoccupied.
A good Samaritan drove a small bulldozer into the water to get the firefighters closer to the stranded motorists.
Firefighters gave life vests to the motorists, whom they secured to rescue boards with ropes.
Most Read Stories
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
- Crashes involving 25 vehicles shut down snow-slicked I-90
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
The bystander used his bulldozer to move the motorists on rescue boards to safety. No injuries were reported.
All three vehicles will be towed when conditions are safe.