Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine are investigating a blaze that destroyed an apartment over the weekend.

WMTW-TV reports crews responded to the Westbrook apartment Friday night. Authorities say firefighters rescued two people from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire started on the ground floor and spread. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

___

Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com

The Associated Press