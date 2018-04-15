WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine are investigating a blaze that destroyed an apartment over the weekend.
WMTW-TV reports crews responded to the Westbrook apartment Friday night. Authorities say firefighters rescued two people from the building.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the fire started on the ground floor and spread. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.
___
Information from: WMTW-TV, http://www.wmtw.com