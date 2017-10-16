CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire firefighters are ready to deploy to help crews in California fight the wildfires that have caused 40 deaths and charred hundreds of acres.

WMUR-TV reports six firefighters and a truck are prepared to head to California with only a day’s notice if needed. New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands Fire Capt. Bryan Nowell would serve as engine head if deployed.

Nowell says the situation is far from over, but some rain is expected to give people a reprieve in California.

Officials said firefighters from New Hampshire would likely be called to the Santa Rosa area, where the largest of the wildfires is located.

Authorities say it is unlikely they will actually be called into action due to the distance.

