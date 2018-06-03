ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — State police say a man who went on a fishing trip in Maryland has died.
Maryland Natural Resources Police tell news outlets 50-year-old Melquicedec Coreas-Gomez and his two friends had gone fishing at Sandy Point State Park and pulled into a beach boat ramp Friday night. The Glen Burnie resident stayed with the boat while the two men went to get their truck and trailer.
Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says Coreas-Gomez was gone when his friends returned, and they called 911. Anne Arundel County Fire Department divers found Coreas-Gomez in the water.
Fire Lt. Jennifer McKee says he died at a hospital and that it seemed like an accident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
Thomson says all three men had been drinking, and that Coreas-Gomez could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.