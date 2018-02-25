LEMPSTER, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire say they may never know the exact cause of a chimney fire that caused a Lempster home to go up in flames.

Lempster fire officials say they responded to the scene of the fire around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. WMUR-TV reports an occupant of the house was home at the time and called 911 before evacuating safely.

Firefighters found heavy flames on the first and second floors of the house, but they were able to knock it down quickly. Crews were on hand for hours to ensure all hot spots were doused.

Fire officials say they determined the fire started in the chimney, but it is unclear what could have been the exact cause.

Authorities are investigating.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com