KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters had a busy day with three major fires breaking out within two hours of each other in Kenosha.
No one was hurt, but houses, condos, garages and vehicles were destroyed or damaged Saturday afternoon.
The first alarm came in around 2:45 p.m. from a two-story brick building housing eight condos on Kenosha’s northwest side. Fire Chief Chuck Leipzig tells WGTD Radio the 13-year-old building is likely a total loss.
A second erupted when wind-whipped flames from a backyard burning pit spread to two garages and damaged several homes. Three cars, a motorcycle and a boat also were destroyed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Missing Oregon trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
The third fire happened around 4:30 p.m. when an extension cord being used to charge a phone shorted out and set a bed on fire.