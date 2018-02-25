WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Firefighters have helped rescue a group of people who were thrown into freezing cold waters when their kayaks flipped in Rhode Island.

WJAR-TV reports the group was traveling on the Pawtuxet River in Warwick Saturday afternoon when their kayak struck a tree branch. Andrew Grover was on the kayak, and he says he began to panic during the struggle to get back on land.

Three kayakers in the group grabbed on to tree branches to escape the river, and firefighters helped pull the remaining person from the water.

Grover and another friend returned Sunday to safely retrieve their kayak. No injuries were reported.

