PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters from Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe helped a total of seven hikers in distress get down from Camelback Mountain on Saturday.

Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi says those helped included a 54-year-old woman with an ankle injury, a 72-year-old man with mild dehydration and a group of five people running low on water.

The woman with the ankle injury was taken down in a wheelbarrow-like device called a “big wheel” to a landing zone where she was flown by helicopter to the bottom. Subervi says the woman then refused any further treatment or transport.

The dehydrated man was also taken down the mountain in a big wheel, as was one member of the party of five. The others in that group walked down with firefighters.

None were transported by ambulance.