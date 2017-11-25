VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Firefighters from a neighboring Mississippi county filled Warren County firehouses so locals could say farewell to one of their own, who died in a fire at his own home.

Former volunteer fire captain Danny Cogan died Nov. 19 and was buried Friday. Firefighters from around Hinds County worked at various firehouses around Warren County during the funeral.

Utica fire Lt. Lauren Stubblefield tells the Vicksburg Post , “it’s part of watching out for one another and taking care of one another.”

The assistant fire chief in Raymond, Joey Jamison, says it was an honor to help out.

Cogan had been a captain with Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, but stepped down a couple of months ago. His funeral was in Rolling Fork.

