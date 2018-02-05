REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a 200-year-old home in a Massachusetts town.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in Rehoboth around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell says the flames were so intense motorists could see it from the nearby Interstate 195.
The fire had engulfed the home and a nearby barn before firefighters were able to get it under control.
Fire officials say a working fire alarm helped all of the residents escape the home unharmed. A relative of the owner of the building tells The Sun Chronicle five or six of his 15 tractors were destroyed.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- Amazon rolls out celebs for 90-second Alexa Super Bowl commercial WATCH
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Huskies relaunch program with win over Arizona | Matt Calkins
- Washington stuns No. 9 Arizona 78-75 with Dominic Green’s buzzer beater
Authorities are currently investigating what sparked the fire.