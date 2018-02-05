REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a 200-year-old home in a Massachusetts town.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Rehoboth around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell says the flames were so intense motorists could see it from the nearby Interstate 195.

The fire had engulfed the home and a nearby barn before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Fire officials say a working fire alarm helped all of the residents escape the home unharmed. A relative of the owner of the building tells The Sun Chronicle five or six of his 15 tractors were destroyed.

Authorities are currently investigating what sparked the fire.