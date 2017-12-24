Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Denver firefighters say one person was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Sunday.

It’s not clear how the person died.

The small brick home is in a neighborhood about 4 miles west of downtown.

Denver police say they will conduct a death investigation with the Denver Fire Department.

