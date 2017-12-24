DENVER (AP) — Denver firefighters say one person was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Sunday.
It’s not clear how the person died.
The small brick home is in a neighborhood about 4 miles west of downtown.
Denver police say they will conduct a death investigation with the Denver Fire Department.
Most Read Stories
- 250-foot-deep crack in earth prompts landslide warnings at Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
- Boeing lands first international order for KC-46 tanker
- King County: Don’t prepay your property taxes now to avoid tax hit next year
- Macklemore thrills hometown crowd with exuberant show at Seattle’s KeyArena VIEW