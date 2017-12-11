FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have rescued nearly all of the bison that were in a semi-trailer that overturned near Fort Pierre.

Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul says the rig was northbound Sunday on Highway 1806 when it rolled into its side in the ditch. The people in the cab got out unhurt.

However, Paul says, around 40 bison were in the trailer. He says about a dozen got out on their own through a small hole. He says firefighters from the Pierre and Fort Pierre departments cut a hole in the trailer to safely remove most of the other bison. Video on the department’s Twitter feed shows some bison running out. One animal died.

Paul says the owners were keeping an eye on the herd to make sure there were no further injuries.