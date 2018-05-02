BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters have contained a wildfire that burned a portion of a forest in western Michigan.
The fire covered about 250 acres (101 hectares) in Newaygo County near Bills Lake. Firefighters responded Tuesday and officials say cooler temperatures and a decrease in winds helped the flames die down. No injuries were reported a few homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
Other smaller fires were reported elsewhere in the state. The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning Tuesday for Michigan’s entire Lower Peninsula, saying high winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures could cause wildfires to quickly spread.
